Melodious recitation of Quran earns UoG student full-fee waiver

GUJRAT: A melodious recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Aman Agha, a University of Gujrat student, left the audience in awe and full of admiration, including the chief guest Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq, who immediately approached the student and, appreciating her mesmerising rendetion of the verses from the Holy Quran, announced the full waiver of the student’s tuition fee.

This noble gesture of the VC was welcomed amid a loud roar of applause. Some were seen crying tears of joy at the closing ceremony of a four-day training workshop at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Monday.

The workshop, titled ‘Strategic Planning’, was organized by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) with a view to inspiring key academic and administrative officials to come up with a comprehensive strategy for the efficient management of the university.

Dr Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and Dr Shehzad Khan from Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, conducted the workshop.

Prof. Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq underlined the pivotal role of a clear strategy and an exemplary plan of action for the effective administration of higher education institutions. He stressed that the identification of needs and timely decision-making are crucial for achieving goals. “Identifying and addressing shortcomings are essential for approaching success,” Dr Haq emphasized.

Dr Audil Rashid, Director of ORIC, highlighted the significance of strategic planning in the development of institutions. “Sincere efforts contribute significantly to institutional performance,” Dr Audil said.

The resource persons, Dr Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and Dr Shehzad Khan, provided comprehensive insights into the significance of planning through various modules. They reviewed the academic and research activities in different departments and suggested practical steps for improvement. As many as 30 academics and senior administration officials participated in the training. Prof. Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq awarded certificates to the participants of the workshop.