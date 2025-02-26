Prince William and Kate Middleton To Replace King Charles and Camilla For Major Royal Duty

Prince William and Kate Middleton may take center stage in a potential US state visit, potentially sidelining King Charles and Queen Camilla, a royal expert has claimed. According to GB News, US President Donald Trump, who recently met William at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, is reportedly keen on inviting the Prince and Princess of Wales instead of the King and Queen.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzgerald speculated that while Charles and Camilla could still be included in diplomatic engagements, the focus might shift toward William and Kate, creating an awkward situation for the monarch. “I do think the US would do something with the royals that could involve Charles and Camilla, but it could also involve the Prince and Princess of Wales going to the United States,” he said.

Trump is also expected to visit the UK, though no US president has ever made two separate state visits. A source told the Daily Mail that Trump was impressed by William during their Paris meeting, stating, “He was wowed by William and thinks he’s a great guy.” While he plans to extend an official invitation to both William and Kate, the insider noted that he is aware of Kate’s ongoing health concerns and would understand if she is unable to attend.