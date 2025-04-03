Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as President Asian Cricket Council

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has officially assumed charge as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

According to the ACC media on Thursday, with a strong track record as chairman PCB since 2024, Naqvi’s elevation signals a renewed focus on unity, growth, and innovation within Asian cricket.

His appointment is set to shape the strategic direction of the ACC and drive transformative progress across member nations.

According to PCB media release, Pakistan has officially taken over the presidency from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in accordance with the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Pakistan will lead the ACC in its mission to promote and expand cricket across the Asian continent.

“With Pakistan at the helm, the ACC is poised to further strengthen and expand cricket’s presence across Asia, fostering growth and unity within the sport,” the PCB expressed the resolve.