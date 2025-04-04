A hard state is the sole solution

“Hard state” describes a government system that is centralized, authoritative, and highly capable of maintaining control over its territory and population. A hard state is marked by the strict enforcement of laws, rigid governance, and strong leadership, which stands in contrast to a more liberal or “soft” state where power is decentralized and civil liberties tend to outweigh state intervention. Although a hard state might appear authoritarian or oppressive in certain aspects, it offers several advantages, especially in terms of security, national development, and the safeguarding of societal values.

Several nations have transitioned into or maintained a hard state model. Singapore, a small island nation in Southeast Asia, serves as a prime example. Following its independence in 1965, Singapore faced challenges such as poverty, political instability, and ethnic tensions. Its first PM, Lee Kuan Yew, understood that strong, centralized leadership and authoritative governance were essential for stabilizing the country and fostering economic growth. Under Lee Kuan Yew’s leadership, Singapore embraced a top-down, state-driven economic model centered on industrialization, education, and infrastructure development.

The government introduced policies to attract foreign investment, cultivate a highly skilled workforce, and establish world-class infrastructure. As a result, Singapore evolved from a struggling port city into a global financial centre, boasting one of the highest GDP per capita rates in the world. Singapore is a multiracial society with Chinese, Malay, and Indian populations. The government implemented policies that fostered national unity and social cohesion, often at the expense of political freedoms. Strict laws against racial discrimination, state intervention in religious practices, and mandatory national service helped preserve peace and stability in this diverse society.

Known for its stringent laws and zero-tolerance approach to crime, the government imposed severe penalties for offences like drug trafficking, corruption, and vandalism. This tough stance on crime has helped establish Singapore as one of the safest cities globally, drawing both tourists and international businesses. Singapore’s transformation into a prosperous, stable, and secure nation serves as a prime example of how a hard state approach can deliver significant benefits in terms of economic development, social harmony, and security. Its success is underpinned by strong central governance, efficient law enforcement, and pragmatic policies that prioritize long-term national interests over individual freedoms.

By contrast, Pakistan has faced numerous challenges since its creation in 1947. These challenges span political instability, economic difficulties, security concerns, and social issues. Despite having a large population and abundant natural resources, Pakistan continues to struggle. One of its most persistent challenges is political instability. Since gaining independence, Pakistan has experienced frequent changes in government, political corruption, and weak democratic institutions. Corruption within political parties, government bodies, and the state apparatus is widespread, undermining public trust and the effectiveness of state institutions.

Pakistan has also faced severe security challenges, both internal and external, which have contributed to its political instability and economic struggles. The country has dealt with terrorism and religious extremism for decades. Groups like Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, and other militant organizations, have carried out numerous attacks, contributing to insecurity and loss of life. The rise of extremism has further damaged the country’s social fabric, intensifying its internal conflicts and instability. Pakistan’s relationship with India continues to be a major security concern. The two nations have fought several wars and have a persistent dispute over Kashmir. The risk of conflict between these nuclear-armed neighbours remains high, and any escalation could have disastrous consequences, not only for them but also for the wider region.

India’s involvement in interfering with Pakistan’s internal affairs aims to destabilize it. The long, porous border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been a point of ongoing tension. The Afghan conflict and the movement of terrorist groups across this border have contributed to instability in Pakistan’s ex-tribal areas. While Pakistan has made efforts to strengthen border security, the issue remains unresolved and continues to affect regional security. The presence of militant groups operating within Pakistan remains a significant challenge. These groups often have cross-border connections with other insurgent movements, further complicating the security situation.

A hard state model, coupled with a zero-tolerance policy, is essential, particularly in the fight against terrorism and the internal and external forces promoting chaos, violence, hate, and division.

Terrorism and extremism are central to Pakistan’s broader security concerns, remaining a major obstacle to the country’s stability. Over the years, extremist ideologies have spread, particularly in areas with weak governance. The radicalization of certain segments of the population, especially youth, remains a pressing challenge.

Pakistan also faces numerous social challenges that hinder the well-being of its citizens. The healthcare system is underfunded and lacks the infrastructure necessary to meet the needs of its growing population. Rural areas, in particular, have limited access, resulting in high rates of infant mortality, malnutrition, and preventable diseases. Education is another area with significant obstacles. With one of the lowest literacy rates globally, particularly among women and in rural areas, the country struggles with poor-quality education, overcrowded schools, and inadequate facilities. Many children, especially girls, are unable to access education due to socio-cultural norms, economic constraints, or insecurity.

Pakistan is also grappling with a severe water crisis. The availability of water per capita is rapidly declining due to population growth and over-extraction of resources. The country heavily depends on the Indus River system, which is under stress due to climate change, poor water management, and reduced snowmelt from the Himalayas. Additionally, Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, such as floods, droughts, and rising temperatures. Extreme weather events, such as the devastating floods in 2010 and recurring droughts, have disrupted agriculture and displaced millions. Furthermore, the country’s natural resources, particularly forests, are being depleted at an alarming rate, contributing to air and water pollution, which deteriorates public health and the environment.

Pakistan’s judicial system faces widespread criticism for being slow, inefficient, and prone to corruption. Citizens lack confidence in the courts’ ability to deliver impartial justice. The absence of timely and transparent legal proceedings has led to a backlog of cases.

Above all, there is the ongoing threat of terrorism. Peace is crucial for attracting foreign investment, which is essential for growth. The key solution lies in transforming Pakistan into a hard state, particularly in addressing terrorism. This idea, recently proposed by COAS Gen Asim Munir, has sparked widespread discussion. For Pakistan, it would involve strengthening the government’s control over security, economic management, and social policies. It would require decisive action in governance, effectively addressing security threats, and reducing the political fragmentation that has undermined stability. Political instability remains one of the primary obstacles to Pakistan’s progress. The country has yet to establish a stable political environment where democratic principles are upheld and corruption is effectively addressed. Adopting a hard state approach would bring stronger central government control, fostering the political unity needed for long-term stability. Strong leadership would enable efficient decision-making. The government would implement stringent governance measures to prevent power fragmentation and ensure that political decisions are not influenced by shifting political dynamics

Pakistan’s economic instability is worsened by high external debt, inflation, and the inability to mobilize domestic resources. The country remains heavily reliant on foreign aid and loans, making it vulnerable to international pressure and financial instability. Pakistan’s economic challenges stem from a lack of long-term planning, widespread corruption, and inefficient state institutions. A hard state model would involve strong state control over the economy, enabling the government to enact comprehensive economic reforms. By prioritizing self-reliance, Pakistan could reduce its dependency on foreign aid and loans. The government could take bold, unpopular steps, such as expanding the tax base, eliminating corruption, and improving the efficiency of state-owned enterprises. Centralized economic power would allow Pakistan to stabilize its currency, manage inflation, and revitalize its industries.

Security remains one of Pakistan’s most pressing challenges. The rise of terrorism and extremism, coupled with instability in neighbouring Afghanistan, has hindered Pakistan’s efforts to achieve long-term peace. The state has struggled to maintain control over its borders, particularly in areas like Balochistan and the tribal regions, where terrorist groups continue to operate. A hard state approach would enable the government to act swiftly and decisively to address security concerns. Centralized power would allow the state to implement a comprehensive national security strategy that tackles both internal and external threats. The government could allocate resources to strengthen the military, intelligence services, and law enforcement agencies, ensuring that terrorist groups, militant organizations, and separatist movements are effectively neutralized.

Pakistan’s social challenges, including poor education, inadequate healthcare, and gender inequality, are deeply rooted. They are exacerbated by political and economic instability, and regional disparities leading to uneven development. A hard state model would prioritize citizens’ welfare by allocating resources to address the most urgent social needs. With centralized control, the government could implement wide-reaching reforms in education, healthcare, and social services.

Pakistan’s foreign policy has often been reactive rather than proactive. The ongoing conflict with India, the situation in Afghanistan, and the challenges posed by global power dynamics have left Pakistan vulnerable to external pressures. As a hard state, Pakistan would be in a stronger position to assert its sovereignty and security on the global stage. A hard state could adopt a more assertive approach in regional politics. A hard state would enable more effective management of foreign relations, allowing Pakistan to concentrate on its long-term objectives without being diverted by external distractions.

For Pakistan to succeed in the 21st century, it must transcend the fragmented, weak state model that has hindered its progress for decades. Adopting a hard state approach, with an emphasis on pragmatic governance and long-term strategic planning, may be the only viable path forward.

A hard state model, coupled with a zero-tolerance policy, is essential, particularly in the fight against terrorism and the internal and external forces promoting chaos, violence, hate, and division.