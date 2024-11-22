JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Suggests Link Between Daughter’s Murder and Later Boulder Assault

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, John Ramsey, father of JonBenét Ramsey, has voiced his suspicions about a possible link between his daughter’s 1996 murder and a similar assault that occurred nine months later. JonBenét, a 6-year-old beauty pageant contestant, was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado home on Christmas morning, sparking widespread media attention and numerous theories about her killer.

John Ramsey pointed to an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in Boulder, who was assaulted by a masked intruder who fled when confronted by the girl’s mother. Ramsey believes the similarities between this case and his daughter’s murder are striking, noting both occurred in Boulder and involved intruders entering the homes. Despite these parallels, he expressed frustration that the police dismissed the connection, a decision he feels reflects broader investigative failures.

The upcoming Netflix docuseries, “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?”, premiering November 25, reexamines the case, highlighting the initial police missteps. Ramsey hopes that sharing his story will pressure law enforcement to leverage advances in DNA technology and genetic genealogy to find his daughter’s killer.

Throughout the ordeal, the Ramsey family, including John’s late wife, Patsy, and their son, Burke, faced intense scrutiny and were considered suspects. However, they were never charged. Patsy Ramsey passed away in 2006, leaving many questions unanswered. John Ramsey’s renewed call for justice underscores his ongoing commitment to solving the mystery of who killed JonBenét.