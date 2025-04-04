Prince William Sends Strong Message To King Charles With Latest Move Amid Terminal Illness

Prince William has made a surprising break from royal tradition by hiring the legal team that represented his mother, Princess Diana, during her divorce from King Charles.

The 42-year-old Prince of Wales has decided to part ways with the royal family’s long-standing lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis, in favor of Mishcon de Reya, the firm that represented Diana in her 1996 divorce. A source close to William revealed, “He wanted to strike out on his own. He didn’t want to continue using his father’s lawyers. He wants to be his own man.”

A friend of the prince added, “William wants to do things differently from his father and wants to be seen doing so.”

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the matter. Mishcon de Reya, the law firm now representing William, was also involved in high-profile cases, including Princess Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles, which was finalized a year before her tragic death in 1997.

This shift marks a significant change in the way William is approaching his future role in the monarchy, emphasizing his desire to carve out a path distinct from King Charles’ influence.