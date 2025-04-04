Five Pakistani cricketers set to feature in 2025 County Championship

BIRMINGHAM: As the 2025 Rothesay County Championship kicks off in England on Friday, April 4, five Pakistani cricketers are ready to make their mark in the tournament.

Pakistan’s Test team captain Shan Masood, fast bowlers Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Kashif Ali, and spinner Zafar Gohar will all be participating in the prestigious event.

Masood, Hasan, and Gohar will also be part of their teams for the Vitality T20 Blast tournament starting in June. While Masood and Hasan will be available after completing their PSL commitments, Abbas will be playing six matches—three in May and three in September.

Newcomer Kashif Ali has joined Kent but won’t be part of their opening match against Northamptonshire. Zafar Gohar, who has obtained British citizenship, will be playing for Middlesex at Lord’s in their opening match.

Here’s a brief profile of the Pakistani players involved:

Shan Masood

The 35-year-old Masood will play for Leicestershire County Cricket Club across all formats. Having had successful stints with Derbyshire and Yorkshire, Masood will join Leicestershire at the end of May. His remarkable performances in County Cricket have earned him a recall to the Pakistan national squad.

Hasan Ali

Hasan returns to Warwickshire for a third consecutive year. After a solid 2023 season, where he took 24 wickets in the County Championship, he will rejoin Warwickshire at the end of May, available for all formats.

Mohammad Abbas

Abbas, known for his consistent performances, will represent Nottinghamshire in the 2025 County Championship. Having previously played for Hampshire and Leicestershire, Abbas is set to debut for Notts in six matches across May and September.

Kashif Ali

Kashif has joined Kent County Cricket Club for the 2024 season. Though he won’t feature in their opening match, this marks his first County Cricket stint after taking 110 wickets in his first-class career.

Zafar Gohar

Gohar will play for Middlesex as a local player. After impressing with Gloucestershire, he joined Middlesex for the 2025 season and will feature in their opening match against Lancashire.

With these talented Pakistani cricketers set to feature in the tournament, their performances will undoubtedly be closely followed by fans and pundits alike.