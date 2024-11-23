Hailey Bieber Rings in 28 with Glamorous ‘28-tini’ Birthday Bash

Hailey Bieber marked her 28th birthday with a stylish and festive celebration she dubbed the “28-tini” party, surrounded by close friends including Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey. The event, held on Friday, Nov. 22, featured a martini theme that was reflected in every detail, from the decor to the desserts.

For her special night, Hailey chose a striking all-black ensemble that included a furry-trimmed jacket and matching furry hot pants, paired with sheer pantyhose and slingback pumps. She accessorized with a sparkly choker and silver earrings, completing the look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle, red blush, and a dark nude glossy lip.

The birthday dinner was highlighted by neon signs, a ‘Martini Bar’ adorned with candles and bottles of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, and a creatively themed birthday cake inscribed with “a tini bit 28.” Guests enjoyed a lively atmosphere with a second chocolate cake also being presented to the birthday girl, reinforcing the night’s indulgent vibe.

Hailey shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram Stories, including clips of her and her friends enjoying the evening. The party also featured a variety of martini-inspired snacks and board games, adding a casual and intimate element to the festivities. Lori Harvey captured candid moments of the night, sharing them with a heartfelt birthday message, describing Hailey as “my peptideglazingcinnamonrollbutterballbookiebutt.”

This birthday was notably special for Hailey as it was her first as a new mom, following the birth of her son, Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber in August. While Justin did not appear in the party clips, the night was filled with love, laughter, and celebration.

Hailey’s “28-tini” birthday bash not only showcased her impeccable style but also her ability to blend glamour with personal joy, making her 28th birthday a memorable one.