BJP’s strategic shift powers Maharashtra state victory, Jharkhand win remains elusive

HARYANA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen significant success in country’s elections held in Maharashtra state, following a surprise win in Haryana state, signaling a tactical shift in its approach since the Lok Sabha elections (Vidhana Sabha).

Moving away from a sole focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has emphasised local leadership and key issues such as women’s welfare, using these as the backbone of its campaign.

In Maharashtra state, the BJP effectively utilised the vast network of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its ideological parent party, to rally grassroots support and counter regional sentiments, including anti-Maratha feelings.

This victory not only reaffirms the BJP’s leadership under Modi, Amit Shah, and J.P. Nadda but also strengthens its ties with the RSS, which had been pivotal in the party’s electoral strategy.

The BJP’s performance in Maharashtra highlights its shift toward organisation-driven campaigns, a departure from the heavy reliance on Modi’s personal appeal.

In addition, the focus on women voters and welfare schemes, like the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, played a significant role.

In contrast, in Haryana, Modi’s presence was more limited, with the BJP managing to win on the strength of local issues and leadership. However, the BJP’s strategy in Jharkhand did not yield the same results, with the party failing to unseat the JMM, particularly among tribal voters.

Despite efforts to push for tribal votes and the support of the RSS, the BJP could not connect with Jharkhand’s electorate in the same way.

A critical factor in Maharashtra’s success was the RSS’s active involvement, starting immediately after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Their silent campaigning and strong presence on the ground helped amplify the BJP’s messages, countering the opposition’s accusations of being “anti-Dalit” and “anti-quota.”

In Jharkhand state, however, the BJP faced challenges due to the strong tribal allegiance to the JMM, and the BJP’s messaging on tribal rights did not resonate with voters as expected.

Party leaders have acknowledged that the focus on Modi, without strong local leadership, may have been a hindrance in Jharkhand, where the absence of a chief ministerial face left the BJP vulnerable to the JMM’s strong regional appeal.

Furthermore, the BJP’s emphasis on issues like “illegal immigration” in Jharkhand did not connect with the electorate, especially in a state with a significant tribal and Muslim population.

Despite setbacks, the BJP’s renewed focus on organizational strength, grassroots campaigning, and its coordination with the RSS suggests that its electoral strategies will evolve further as it prepares for upcoming elections.

As the party moves forward, its organizational strategy and its ability to address local issues while balancing its national leadership will continue to shape its electoral prospects in various states.