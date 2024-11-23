Roads leading to Islamabad, Rawalpindi blocked ahead of PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: The roads leading to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have been blocked ahead of the PTI’s November 24 protest.

Hostels, guest houses and hotels have been vacated, while ‘no entry’ boards for vehicles have been installed at motorways. The entry points of twin cities have been blocked at 33 places while containers placed at all points.

The authorities have blocked the Faizabad Interchange, while the Metro bus service connecting Pindi and Islamabad has also been suspended.

Islamabad Police has closed all key entry points of the capital city. The road leading to Adiala Jail has been blocked with hurdles. Containers have been placed around Iran Avenue Margalla Road. Murree Road Faizabad has also been closed.

Sadhuki G.T. Road and bridges at Chenab and Jhelum rivers have also been closed for traffic.

Moreover, Gujranwala Expressway, which connects the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has been blocked. The authorities have deployed additional 30,000 law enforcement personnel in Islamabad including 5,000 from Sindh and 1,000 policemen from Azad Kashmir apart of 5,000 personnel of the FC.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub has said that the arrangement has been made to remove government obstacles against the protest. “We will reach Islamabad at any cost”, he added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing policemen at Police Lines has said every person found to be involved in lawlessness will be arrested. “No one will be allowed to return back”.

“A delegation of Belarus arriving tomorrow and the President of Belarus will visit Pakistan on Monday, we have to keep Islamabad secured at any cost”, the minister told the policemen.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the government of Punjab has imposed section 144 across the province ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad on November 24.

As per the notification, section 144 will be in effect from Saturday, November 23 to Monday, November 25.