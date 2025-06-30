Israel seeks Golan Heights’ control for peace deal with Syria

DUBAI: Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has suggested that normalization of ties with Syria could be possible, if Israel retains control over the Golan Heights.

Speaking to i24NEWS, Sa’ar stated, “If there’s an opportunity for a peace agreement or normalization with Syria—provided the Golan remains in our hands—it would be a positive step for Israel’s future.”

His remarks come amid growing speculation that Israel and Syria are moving toward a historic normalization agreement, possibly by the end of 2025.

According to a source cited by i24NEWS, the deal may involve a phased Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory occupied since the December 8, 2024 incursion, including the summit of Mount Hermon.

The agreement would reportedly establish full diplomatic ties and transform the contested Golan region into a “peace park.”

Read more: Trump recognises disputed Golan Heights as Israeli territory in boost for Netanyahu

While neither government has confirmed these reports, Israeli media has suggested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to the United States will include talks focused on a broader regional peace framework.

Analysts believe this initiative may be linked to expanding the Abraham Accords and could hinge on US President Donald Trump’s backing to end the Gaza war.

Trump during his first tenure as US President in 2019, recognised the disputed Golan Heights as Israeli territory in an election boost for visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

With Netanyahu looking over his shoulder at the White House, Trump signed a proclamation officially granting US recognition of the Golan as Israeli territory – a dramatic shift from decades of US policy.