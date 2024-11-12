Indian theatre group captivates audiences on 4th day of Ajoka Dosti Int’l Festival

Amritsar-based Manch Rangmanch theatre group leaves audiences spellbound with powerful play Mitti Na Hovay Matrae

LAHORE: On the fourth day of Ajoka’s Dosti International Theatre Festival, renowned Amritsar-based theatre group Manch Rangmanch captivated audiences with their powerful play Mitti Na Hovay Matrae. This Punjabi adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle, translated by poet Amitoj and directed by acclaimed Indian theatre artist Kewal Dhaliwal, deeply resonated with its themes of love, sacrifice, and resilience against exploitation.

Set against a backdrop of war and political upheaval, Mitti Na Hovay Matrae tells the story of a young girl who rescues an abandoned royal infant during an uprising. She raises the child as her own, making great sacrifices, only to face a legal battle when the royal family reclaims the child. Presented in the traditional Punjabi Naqaali storytelling style with live music, narration, and expressive gestures, the play underscored compassion and human connection over entitlement. Traditional Punjabi songs brought the audience to life, clapping along and creating a vibrant atmosphere in Alhamra’s Hall 1.

The day opened with Pakistan’s national anthem, respectfully observed by the Indian artists—a gesture that embodied the festival’s spirit of cross-border friendship and unity. Notable attendees included delegates from various countries, including Italy. Tomorrow on the fourth day of the Indonesian theatre group will perform, and Italian artist Paolo Avataneo would present an additional performance of his play !(Exclamation Mark).

The Ajoka International Dosti Theatre Festival, supported by the Lahore Arts Council and the Government of Punjab, celebrates art’s ability to bridge divides. Featuring theatre groups from 11 countries, the festival offers daily cultural performances in the Alhamra Hall 1 foyer, showcasing folk music, puppet shows, and traditional Bhund comedy. Running until November 17, the festival brings together international acts and fosters cross-cultural exchange, uniting people through the universal language of art.