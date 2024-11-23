PTI condemns govt for converting country into a war zone

Nation to come out for Haqeeqi Azadi despite ‘threats, intimidations’: PTI Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson reiterated that peaceful protest was a fundamental right enshrined in the constitution, and the nation remained resolute in exercising this right despite the incumbent government’s incessant threats, intimidation, and attempts to convert the country into a war zone through massive troop deployments and containerization.

PTI Spokesperson, in a reaction to Atta Tarar’s outbursts, stated that the touts and the courtiers unleashed to target and intimidate people for participating in the revolutionary PTI’s peaceful march should bear in mind that 240 million people were fed-up of their self-centred and incompetent masters, who ruined the country economically, socially and politically during the past two and a half years.

He lashed out at the mandate thief government for taking away the people’s fundamental rights, including freedom of movement, trade, employment and communication, besides confining 240 million people to their homes.

PTI Spokesperson strongly condemned the government’s open threats and intimidation tactics against young people, traders, teachers, students, transporters and government officials.

He emphasized that the nation would not be intimidated by threats and would not give up its fundamental rights and the peaceful protest would be the prelude to restore the constitution and the law in its true sense.

PTI Spokesperson made it clear that the undeterred and unfazed nation would come out in large number peacefully from across the country for achieving true freedom in total disregard of the threats hurled by the touts and added that the government would be responsible for the riots and anarchy.