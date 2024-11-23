Punjab CM directs all-out measures for safety, security of people

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities to adopt all-out measures to provide safety and security of life and property to the general public.

“The Punjab government will go to very extent to protect its citizens from miscreants and criminals”, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated while presiding over a special meeting held to review law and order and other administrative and public issues of Multan Division.

The chief minister was apprised of latest law and order situation in Multan and measures taken to provide safety and security to the general public.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed by RPO about law & order situation in Multan division, and directed him to take effective steps to suppress malicious elements and protect lives and properties of the people.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed in detail about various administrative measures and law and order situation.

The Punjab CM lauded performance showed by Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner for keeping Multan clean. The Chief Minister was also briefed on “Suthra Punjab Campaign” and development over the project.

The chief minister was informed that outsourcing of 14 tehsils completed for cleanliness purpose while the process still underway in 6 tehsils.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that marginable decrease being witnessed in dengue virus cases in Multan.

She directed deputy commissioners and other high officials to visit the villages and personally check the level of cleanliness. Maryam Nawaz directed to control incidents of stray dog bites in Multan area.

She was informed that Rs4.4 million fine was imposed during anti-smog campaign while 44 brick kilns were destroyed due to non-implementation of Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs).