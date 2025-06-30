PTI urges govt to engage in meaningful dialogue beyond statements

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shibli Faraz on Monday called on the PML-N-led coalition government to move past mere statements and engage in serious dialogue to ease the growing political tensions in the country. His remarks were a direct response to the government’s recent offer of dialogue with the opposition, made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s adviser on political affairs, Rana Sanaullah.

Sanaullah had conveyed that the government was open to discussions with the opposition on all political matters, and even offered to meet in a more private setting if the opposition felt uncomfortable engaging directly. Faraz, however, emphasized that if the government was truly sincere about resolving the political crisis, it needed to go beyond just issuing statements. He urged the government to engage directly with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and the party’s leadership, stressing that dialogue must not be used merely for political optics.

Faraz also called for concrete actions from the government, stating that it was essential for negotiations to be conducted with genuine intent. He added that the process should visibly reflect the government’s seriousness and commitment. His call came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had previously extended several invitations to PTI for dialogue, aiming to reduce tensions and foster democratic consensus.

In a related development, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed confidence that the recent Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posed no threat to the provincial government led by CM Ali Amin Gandapur. He dismissed any potential no-confidence motion against the chief minister, asserting that PTI lawmakers would remain loyal.