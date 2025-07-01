Petrol price increased by Rs8.36 per litre for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday announced an increase in the petrol price by Rs8.36 per litre for the next fortnight starting July 1.

Earlier, on June 16, 2025, petrol became Rs4.80 more expensive per litre, while high-speed diesel went up by Rs7.95 per litre.

International oil prices edged down on Monday as investors weighed easing Middle East risks and a possible OPEC+ output increase in August.

Both Brent and US crude oil benchmarks posted their biggest weekly declines since March 2023.

The hike in the petroleum products prices comes a day after the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified a 50% increase in fixed gas charges for domestic consumers for the fiscal year 2025-26, effective from July 1.

Petrol powers small vehicles, rickshaws, and bikes, making price hikes especially hard on middle- and lower-income households who depend on it for daily commuting.

In contrast, a substantial portion of the transport sector depends on high-speed diesel. Its price is considered inflationary due to its widespread use in trucks, buses, trains, and farm machinery, such as tractors and tube wells.

The increased cost of high-speed diesel directly contributes to the rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items.