NACTA puts authorities on full alter to potential terror threat to PTI protest

Security alert cautions authorities to remain vigilant and reinforce security around the protest site

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Saturday put the authorities on full alert to the potential terrorist threat during the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad.

In it’s security alert, the NACTA expressed concerns that a terrorist attack could target PTI’s public gathering, highlighting the risk of an attack. “A militants’ belonging to the “Fitna al-Khawarij,” formerly known as TTP, has crossed into Pakistan from Afghan on the night between November 19 and 20”, it said.

The alter specifically points to PTI’s protest, suggesting that the militants might attempt to carry out an attack during the demonstration.

In response to the alert, security measures have been heightened across the capital. Authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant and reinforce security around the protest site to prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar that the government would not authorise any sit-ins or rallies in Islamabad due to security concerns during the official visit of a high-ranking Belarusian delegation.

The interior minister call to the PTI chief comes as the party prepares for its November 24 protest.

The government, on the other hand, has been implementing stringent security measures, including the imposition of Section 144 across Punjab for three days and the deployment of thousands of personnel in Islamabad to ensure public safety.

Authorities in Islamabad have sealed off routes to the Red Zone and deployed Rangers at key government buildings.

Multiple roads, including Srinagar Highway, GT Road, and routes to Islamabad Airport, have been blocked with containers, and heavy security forces, including police and FC, are stationed around D-Chowk.

Additionally, internet and mobile services have been partially suspended in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab as a precaution. Public transport, including metro bus services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, has been halted, and all bus terminals at Faizabad have been barricaded.