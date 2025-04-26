Pakistan’s Parliament rejects India’s Pahalgam attack allegations, vows decisive response to any misadventure

Upper house unanimously passes a resolution, saying Pakistan fully capable and prepared to respond to any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation

PTI’s Shibli Faraz says India always tried to hurt interests of Pakistan and remain involved in acts of terrorism inside the country

Sherry Rehman says Pakistan is a nuclear power and the entire nation is united to respond to any aggression.

ISLAMABAD: Senate, the Upper House of Pakistan’s Parliament, on Friday passed unanimously a resolution rejecting India’s allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), vowing a decisive response to any Indian misadventure.

“Indian allegations are baseless and politically motivated and Pakistan is capable enough to give a swift and decisive response to any misadventure from across the border,”

The resolution, moved by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, stated that Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation.

The attack in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in India-occupied Kashmir, took place on April 22 wherein the gunmen opened fire on visitors, killing at least 26 people — all men from across India except one from Nepal — and injuring 17 others.

Yesterday, during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad, the committee called on India to “refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical, staged managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda”.

The Senate emphasised that the killing of innocent civilians is contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan, according to the resolution.

It also “rejects all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack of 22nd April 2025 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Senate further condemned “the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal”.

It also condemned “India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war”.

The resolution also highlighted Pakistan’s strong response to India’s actions in February 2019 and reiterated the nation’s commitment to peace while protecting its security and interests.

The resolution also condemned India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold Indus Water Treaty in abeyance saying it is a blatant violation of the treaty and amounts to an act of war.

The resolution demanded India should be held accountable for its involvement in different acts of terrorism and targeted assassinations on the soil of other countries including Pakistan.

Speaking during the session, Deputy Prime Minister Dar informed the Senate about the decisions taken by National Security Committee yesterday in response to the Indian actions.

He informed the House that the Foreign Office has briefed the diplomats of twenty-six countries, including P5 about the current situation. He said diplomats of other countries will also be briefed today.

Dar reaffirmed that Pakistan’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any Indian misadventure.

He said Pakistan is a nuclear and missile power, and if India tried to cast an eye evil, it will get the response similar to the past. He warned India to refrain from any misadventure saying it will affect the peace and development of the entire region.

Taking the floor, Leader of Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz said India has always tried to hurt the interests of Pakistan. He said it is India which remain involved in acts of terrorism inside Pakistan and the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav is a clear proof of it.

In his remarks, Aimal Wali Khan condemned the Indian actions following Pahalgam attack.

Taking the floor, Sherry Rehman said Pakistan condemns terrorism as it is the victim of this menace. She said India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Sherry Rehman also mentioned the persecution of minorities in India and blatant human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said Pakistan is a nuclear power and the entire nation is united to respond to any aggression.

Earlier in the, United Nations Secretary general urged both the India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint” following a attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Secretary-General António Guterres had not held direct contact with either government in the past 24 hours but was monitoring the situation “very closely and with very great concern.”

On Wednesday, New Delhi unleashed a slew of aggressive measures against the Pakistan following the attack.

Among India’s actions was the unilateral move to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which was brokered by the World Bank and has endured through wars and decades of hostility.

India also shut its borders and downgraded diplomatic ties, in addition to suspending the Indus Waters Treaty over what the BJP government and media claimed — without offering any evidence — was Islamabad’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism.