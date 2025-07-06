Opinion

Taxing education

By Editor's Mail

The imposition of sales tax on educational and professional training programmes offered by reputable institutions is a matter of great concern.
Recently, while registering for a teacher training boot camp at a business school in Karachi, I was surprised to find that an additional five per cent tax had been levied on the course fee. Similar charges are increasingly being applied to short courses, professional development workshops, and certification programmes. This is disheartening for educators, students and professionals who seek to upskill themselves in a rapidly changing world.
Academic institutions play a vital role in capacity building through various effective programmes that are designed to enhance competencies, not generate profit. In essence, taxing these learning opportunities discourages participation, and places an unfair financial burden on those striving to improve themselves for the betterment of society. Undoubtedly, all educational training programmes should be exempt from such taxation. As such, the objective of taxation must not contradict the state’s commitment to promoting education and skill development. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should urgently review the policy in the larger interest of educational growth and human capital development in Pakistan.
MUNAWAR HAMEED MANGALWALA
KARACHI

