Solar tax debate

The reduction in sales tax on imported solar panels from 18% to 10%, announced by the government, is a step in the right direction, though, I disagree with the suggestion that the government should consider eliminating this tax altogether. After all, one pays the sales tax on the panels just once; it is not a recurring tax payment. I hold the firm conviction that any economic or income generating activity in Pakistan should be brought under the tax net; the tax rates applicable in this country should be reasonable and not exorbitant or excessively prohibitive; and, any and all monies collected by the ‘state’ under the guise of taxes, duties and levies should be expended with care and prudence keeping both the national interest and the public interest at heart.

ABBAS R SIDDIQI

LAHORE