Bright beams

The excessive use of high-beam headlights on highways, and now even in cities like Karachi, has become a matter of significant concern, posing a considerable road safety threat. The drivers’ failure to switch to low beams, especially when approaching oncoming traffic, can cause severe visual impairment to other drivers. The intense glare temporarily blinds drivers, increasing the risk of accidents. In Pakistan, where highway infrastructure is often inadequate and driver behaviour can be reckless, the issue of flashing headlights is particularly pressing. The whole situation becomes even more hazardous owing to limited visibility due to poor road lighting and inadequate vehicle maintenance. Notably, the problem is more prevalent among certain vehicle categories, like public transport buses and coaches, and elite four-wheelers.

Alarmingly, despite the risks posed, the motorway police often seem reluctant to take action against the violators. Instead of enforcing traffic rules, the officials appear to prioritise collecting toll taxes.

To address the issue, the motorway police and local authorities must take proactive measures, including stricter enforcement of traffic rules, public awareness campaigns, and driver education programmes.

By promoting responsible driving habits and enforcing regulations, Pakistan can reduce the risks associated with flashing headlights, and ensure safer highway travel for everyone. Drivers must prioritise road safety, and adjust their headlights accordingly to prevent accidents and ensure a smoother driving experience for all.

ARSLAN SHOUKAT

LARKANA