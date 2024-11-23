Three terrorists killed in Bara, South Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

ISPR urges Afghan govt to fulfil its obligations, deny use of Afghan soil by militants for terrorism against Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Three Khwarij were killed in separate engagements with the security forces during two intelligence-based operations conducted in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, according to the military’s media wing on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that in the first intelligence-based operation targeted a militant location in Bara of Khyber District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly two Khwarij, Haqyar Afridi@ Khyberay and Gulla Jan, were sent to hell.

In another incident, movement of group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, one kharji was sent to hell, while three khwarij got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to safeguarding the country’s borders and eradicating terrorism within its territory, reaffirmed the ISPR.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the security forces for successfully conducting operations near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, specifically in South Waziristan and Khyber districts.

In separate statements, both praised the security forces for their actions, which resulted in the killing of two Khawarij militants in Khyber, one in South Waziristan, and the capture of three others.

President Zardari reaffirmed his resolve to counter any terrorist attempts to destabilise Pakistan’s peace and security, underscoring a commitment to ongoing operations until terrorism is fully eradicated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the nation’s solidarity with the courageous soldiers fighting terrorism, stating that the government is resolute in its mission to eliminate terrorism and the Khawarij threat from the country.