NATIONAL

BYC leader emphasizes dialogue as the only solution to Balochistan’s issues

By News Desk

Human rights activists and senior journalists gathered at a seminar in Karachi on Sunday to discuss the long-standing issues faced by Balochistan, highlighting that peaceful dialogue is the key to resolving the region’s problems. The seminar, organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) at Karachi Press Club, marked the 16th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Dr. Deen Muhammad Baloch, father of BYC leader Sami Deen Baloch.

Sami Deen Baloch, along with other speakers such as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairman Asad Iqbal Butt, senior journalists Wusatullah Khan and Mazhar Abbas, and women’s rights activist Sheema Kermani, reiterated the Baloch people’s acceptance of the state’s writ while calling for political inclusion and justice. They demanded that the true representatives of Balochistan be given space in the parliament and that all missing persons be recovered, emphasizing the need for accountability in cases of enforced disappearances.

Sami Deen Baloch specifically appealed to the state to address the issue of missing persons and uphold justice. She expressed her commitment to the sovereignty of the state, urging the government to act justly with the Baloch people. Mazhar Abbas remarked that timely implementation of the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan initiative could have prevented many of the region’s ongoing challenges.

Previous article
PTI urges govt to engage in meaningful dialogue beyond statements
Next article
Russia conducts cruise missile drills in Sea of Japan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Phulji reads

Education is a fundamental right for every individual residing in the country, and it is equally important to have a library in every city...

Cut from connection

935 killed in Israeli air strikes on Iran, new forensic data reveals

Russia conducts cruise missile drills in Sea of Japan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.