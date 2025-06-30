BYC leader emphasizes dialogue as the only solution to Balochistan’s issues

Human rights activists and senior journalists gathered at a seminar in Karachi on Sunday to discuss the long-standing issues faced by Balochistan, highlighting that peaceful dialogue is the key to resolving the region’s problems. The seminar, organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) at Karachi Press Club, marked the 16th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Dr. Deen Muhammad Baloch, father of BYC leader Sami Deen Baloch.

Sami Deen Baloch, along with other speakers such as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairman Asad Iqbal Butt, senior journalists Wusatullah Khan and Mazhar Abbas, and women’s rights activist Sheema Kermani, reiterated the Baloch people’s acceptance of the state’s writ while calling for political inclusion and justice. They demanded that the true representatives of Balochistan be given space in the parliament and that all missing persons be recovered, emphasizing the need for accountability in cases of enforced disappearances.

Sami Deen Baloch specifically appealed to the state to address the issue of missing persons and uphold justice. She expressed her commitment to the sovereignty of the state, urging the government to act justly with the Baloch people. Mazhar Abbas remarked that timely implementation of the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan initiative could have prevented many of the region’s ongoing challenges.