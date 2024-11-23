David Beckham and Son Romeo Enjoy a Festive Getaway in New York

David Beckham has taken a special father-son trip to New York City with his middle son, Romeo, ahead of the holiday season. The duo was spotted navigating the bustling streets of Manhattan, a moment Beckham shared with his followers through a video post on his Instagram with the caption: “New York New York @romeobeckham.”

Both David, aged 49, and 21-year-old Romeo were dressed for the chilly December weather, sporting cozy beanie hats. David opted for a stylish high-collar denim jacket, while Romeo chose a casual look with an oversized grey hoodie. Their appearance in New York quickly captured the attention of fans and passersby alike, with social media users commenting on their surprise at seeing the Beckhams in person. One fan noted, “I really did walk by the Beckhams as I walked to the subway yesterday!”

While it remains unclear if the rest of the Beckham family will join the pair in New York, David recently visited the city with his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their daughter, Harper, for the launch of Victoria’s new fragrance, My Reverie. During that visit, the family enjoyed some of New York’s famed eateries, including John’s Pizza on Bleecker Street, where David and Harper were seen sharing a slice.

New York holds a special place in the Beckham family’s history, with frequent visits over the years, including when their eldest son, Brooklyn, lived there with his then-girlfriend Nicola Peltz in 2020. The family’s affinity for the city is evident in their ongoing travels and the memorable moments they share there, making it a backdrop for both personal joy and professional engagements.