PCB asserts hosting rights, reaches out to ICC members for backing

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has intensified its diplomatic efforts to retain hosting rights for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after reports of India’s refusal to participate if the event is held in Pakistan.

Rejecting the “Hybrid Model” proposed by the ICC, the PCB has initiated direct outreach to ICC member states, emphasizing Pakistan’s ability to safely host major international tournaments. Formal letters will be sent to cricket boards of nations such as Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Afghanistan, all of which have played in Pakistan recently.

In parallel, the Pakistani government plans to engage diplomatically with other countries to consolidate support for Pakistan’s hosting bid. Should the matter escalate to a formal ICC vote, Pakistan will require a minimum of eight votes from 12 ICC members to secure the hosting rights.

The PCB aims to leverage its successful track record of hosting high-profile series over the past decade to assure members of its preparedness and security capabilities. Optimistic about garnering majority support, the PCB remains confident that the ICC will confirm Pakistan as the Champions Trophy host despite India’s opposition.