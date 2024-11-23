Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting to study and promote the healthy development of the platform economy.

The meeting also discussed a draft law on hazardous chemicals safety, and approved a draft decision to amend and abolish some administrative regulations.

The meeting noted that the development of the platform economy is of significance in expanding domestic demands, keeping employment stable, ensuring people’s livelihood as well as developing new quality productive forces.

It called for efforts in strengthening the system of industrial internet platforms, supporting consumer internet platform companies to tap market potential and promoting the law-based and orderly cross-border flow of data.

Standardized operation and orderly competition of platform enterprises should be advanced, the meeting said, adding that their quality should also be improved to give full play to the platform economy’s role in boosting employment.

The meeting discussed and approved a draft law on the safety of hazardous chemical substances and decided to submit the draft to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, for deliberation.

It was emphasized at the meeting that efforts should focus on establishing a prevention mechanism to manage safety risks at different levels and root out hidden hazards. It was essential to enhance safety management throughout the entire process of production, storage, utilization, operation, and transportation to resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents, according to the meeting.

The meeting also underscored the importance of improving the professional skills of industry personnel, promoting the large-scale equipment upgrades, and expediting the phase-out, upgrades and renovation of outdated chemical facilities.

Additionally, it decided to revise certain provisions in 21 regulations, including one regulation regarding the supervision of medical equipment, and abolish four regulations.