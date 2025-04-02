HRW expresses ‘regret’ on EU’ refusal to enforce ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

NEW YORK: The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has expressed its “regret” that officials from EU countries such as France, Poland, Germany, Italy and Romania have refused to enforce an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The EU’s leadership and other EU member states, along with other International Criminal Committee member countries, should publicly call on Hungary and all ICC member countries to cooperate with the ICC by arresting Netanyahu should he visit their territories,” the statement said.

The group said Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban and his government have been displaying “blatant disregard” for the rule of law and human rights.

“Allowing Netanyahu’s visit in breach of Hungary’s ICC obligations would be Orban’s latest assault on the rule of law,” said Liz Evenson, international justice director at HRW.

European Green Party calls for Netanyahu’s arrest in Hungary

The European Green Party is calling for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to be arrested and face trial at The Hague as he arrives in Hungary, Al Jazeera reports.

“The European Union and national governments have a duty to uphold international law and ensure accountability for war crimes and human rights abuses,” said European Greens co-chair Ciaran Cuffe in a statement.

European Green Party co-chair Vula Tsetsi added: “Orban is bulldozering over EU treaties and obligations … That is why we, as European Greens, have been consistently calling for the abolishment of national vetoes on matters related to foreign policy.

“Ignoring the ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu means ignoring the reasons for which it was issued, which is unacceptable.”

ICC denounces Hungary for ignoring Netanyahu arrest warrant

The International Crime Court (ICC) has criticised Hungary’s decision to defy its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu over the conduct of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

The court’s spokesperson, Fadi El Abdallah, said it is not for parties to the ICC “to unilaterally determine the soundness of the Court’s legal decisions”.

“Participating states have an obligation to enforce the court’s decisions,” added El Ebdallah. “Any dispute concerning the judicial functions of the Court shall be settled by the decision of the Court.”.

