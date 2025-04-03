PM pledges full support for Balochistan’s development

Shehbaz Sharif and Sarfraz Bugti hold wide-ranging talks on the province’s economic, social, and security situation

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that the federal government would extend full support for the development of Balochistan, reiterating the commitment that Balochistan’s progress remained one of the top priorities of his government.

“All necessary steps would be taken to support ongoing and future initiatives in Balochistan”, PM Shehbaz pledged during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in Lahore on Wednesday.

Both leaders held wide-ranging talks on the province’s economic, social, and security situation.

CM Bugti briefed the prime minister on the status of development projects currently underway across Balochistan.

He also extended Eidul Fitr greetings to the premier during the meeting.

The premier emphasized providing all possible support for development of Balochistan. He reaffirmed that development of Balochistan was among top priorities of the federal government and all possible steps would be taken in that regard.

Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said that previous governments should be held accountable for the ongoing challenges in Balochistan.

Speaking during an interview with a private news channel, the minister highlighted his unwavering commitment to enhancing national security, improving public welfare, and intensifying counter-terrorism efforts. He extended his Eid greetings to the nation while discussing key issues.

Khawaja Asif further stated that Pakistan’s armed forces have undergone reforms to better address the threat of terrorism and that successful counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan are imminent.