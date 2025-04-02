Gaza City residents fearful as food and water run out

GAZA: International charities working in Gaza warn that its 2.3 million people cannot endure more aid shortages as Israel’s monthlong blockade chokes the Palestinian territory, Al Jazeera reports.

“I got up in the morning to buy bread for my children but I found all the bakeries closed,” Gaza City’s Mahmud Khalil said.

Fellow resident Amina al-Sayed echoed his comments.

“I’ve been going from bakery to bakery all morning, but none of them are operating, they’re all closed,” she said, adding she feared the threat of famine would stalk Gaza once again.

“The price of flour has risen … and we can’t afford it. We’re afraid of reliving the famine that we experienced in the south” of the territory previously.

Today’s death toll in Gaza rises to 68

Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 68 people since dawn.

Israeli attack on UNRWA clinic in Gaza kills 19: health ministry

An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of a UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) medical centre in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports, citing the enclave’s health ministry.

Israel launched a widespread bombardment across Gaza this morning, killing at least 21 people and wounding dozens more. Israel targeted a UNRWA clinic in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

At least 19 people were killed in the attack and many others were wounded. Nine children are among the dead, Al Jazeera quoted the director of Gaza’s health ministry as saying.

Berlin says evacuated 19 Germans plus relatives from Gaza

Germany has said that 19 of its citizens and 14 of their relatives have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip as Israel presses its offensive against Hamas in the ravaged Palestinian territory, AFP reports.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer said that Tuesday’s evacuation “took considerable time” but Berlin was “very relieved that this succeeded through close cooperation” between German and Israeli officials.

Israel army says struck Hamas fighters in Gaza UN building

The Israeli army said it targeted Hamas fighters in a strike on a UN building in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp that the civil defence agency said killed 19 people, AFP.

The army said in a statement that it struck the fighters “inside a command and control centre that was being used for coordinating terrorist activity”.

It separately confirmed to AFP that the building housed a UN clinic.

Hamas says Israeli minister’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound visit ‘dangerous escalation’

Hamas condemned a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, calling it a “provocative and dangerous escalation”, AFP reports.

In a statement, the group called for Palestinians “and our youth in the West Bank to escalate their confrontation … in defence of our land and our sanctities, foremost among them the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”.