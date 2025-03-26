Ecostar Polo team qualifies for subsidiary final in Lahore Polo Club Super League

LAHORE: Ecostar Polo team secured their spot in the subsidiary final of the Ecostar Lahore Polo Club Super League 2025 with a thrilling victory over Country Polo team.

In the final two league matches played at Lahore Polo Club, Ecostar edged past Country Polo 8-7½ in a closely contested encounter. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi led the charge for Ecostar, scoring four goals, while Ahmed Bilal Riaz added three and Faisal Khan scored one. For Country Polo, Mohib Faisal Shehzad netted five goals, while Umair Kaleem Baig scored one, along with a one and a half goal handicap advantage.

Ecostar made a strong start, firing in two back-to-back goals to take an early 2-0 lead. However, Country Polo quickly responded with equal aggression, netting two consecutive goals of their own to level the first chukker at 2-2. Country Polo carried their momentum into the second chukker, scoring the only goal to edge ahead at 3-2. They extended their lead further at the start of the third chukker with a 30-yard penalty conversion, making it 4-2.

Just when Country Polo seemed in control, Ecostar staged a spectacular comeback, scoring five consecutive goals to surge ahead with a commanding 7-4 lead. Country Polo fought back, scoring two more goals against one from Ecostar, narrowing the gap to 8-6. However, that was as close as they could get, as Ecostar sealed a thrilling 8-6 victory.

In another match of the day, Remington Pharma defeated Black Horse Paints by 7½-5. Hamza Mawaz Khan starred for Remington Pharma, scoring four goals, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed added two and Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar contributed one, with an additional half-goal handicap advantage. For Black Horse Paints, Mustafa Aziz and Maj Adil Sultan Rao each scored two goals, while Abu Bakar Siddiq added one.