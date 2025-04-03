As deadline set for BYC leaders ‘expires,’ Mengal announces march on Quetta tomorrow

Admin takes measures, including digging trenches along National Highway to prevent protesters from entering provincial capital

Balochistan government talks with BNP-M fail to make any headway

MASTUNG: Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday announced march towards Quetta on Thursday (tomorrow) following the expiry of the deadline set by his party for the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders.

The BNP-M sit-in staged at Lakpas has been ongoing since March 28.

In a statement on late Wednesday, Mengal said the deadline given to the government has expired and the participants of the sit-in will begin their long march towards Quetta today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the provincial administration is taking various measures to prevent the BNP convoy from entering Quetta

Trenches are being dug at various locations along the National Highway at Lak Pass and Dast and various areas are being sealed off by placing containers.

The development comes as BNP talks with the provincial government have so far failed to make any headway.

The sit-in led by Akhtar Mengal and other party leaders was announced from Wadh to Quetta last month to demand the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch.

Addressing the sit-in participants on Wednesday, Mengal said last night “powerless” delegation of the provincial government came to hold talks with them.

“If the women are not released by tomorrow, the containers will be removed from the road,” he warned, adding that women along with their children will also march to Quetta.

He said the Sindh government has released BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch but “powerless” Balochistan government “is looking somewhere else”.

A day earlier, Sindh government removed the name of BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch from detention order under section 3 of the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order (3 MPO) with “immediate effect”.

Police detained the BYC leader after she led a protest in Karachi against the arrest of the movement’s leadership, including Dr Mahrang Baloch, in Balochistan.

Mahrang was taken into custody earlier, along with 16 other activists from their protest camp in Quetta, a day after they accused police of beating up three of their protesters to death during an anti-riot action.

Officials alleged that Sammi, along with Abdul Wahab Baloch, Raza Ali, and others, was inciting road blockades and sit-ins, which could disrupt law and order in the city.

Mengal and other party workers also survived a suicide attack on the party’s rally in Mastung on March 29.