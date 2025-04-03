Pak armed forces reformed to tackle terrorism: Kh Asif

Defence Czar rules out any talks with BLA due to its involvement in terrorist activities, killing of innocent labourers

Assures centre will extend full support to Balochistan government and fulfill all genuine demands of the province

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday reiterated his resolute and unwavering commitment to bolster national security, prioritize public relief and intensifying the counter-terrorism efforts.

In an interview with a private news channel, the defence minister stated that Pakistan’s armed forces have been reformed to tackle terrorism and will soon successfully counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan.

In response to a question, Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that the resources of Balochistan should not be limited to Quetta alone and that previous central governments should also be held accountable for the current situation in the province.

Kh Asif also assured that the federal government will extend its full support to the provincial government in Balochistan and fulfill all genuine demands of the province.

Responding to a query, Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that there will be no talks with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) due to their involvement in terrorist activities, killing of innocent labourers.

Kh Asif also expressed his admiration for the efforts of the Punjab Chief Minister and the Prime Minister towards the welfare of youngsters and the country.

The minister further hinted that the nation can expect good news regarding electricity after Eid.

Regarding the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, he said that the decision on his relief will be made by the courts, rather than the government.

All possible steps to reduce power tariff’

Meanwhile, in a post on his X account, Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that incumbent government is taking all possible steps to reduce power tariff to provide relief to common man.

The reduction in power tariff could be made in next few days, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about release of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that founder was facing different cases and the court could decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence.

The government, he said could not do anything regarding the release of the founder PTI. PTI workers and the leaders had been involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9, riots, he said.

The PTI is playing politics for personal interest, he stated. He urged the leaders of PTI to work for national interest.