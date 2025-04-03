NATIONAL

Nighttime curfew imposed in Tank, South Waziristan due to security concerns

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa authorities have imposed curfew in Tank and South Waziristan districts owing to the prevailing security concerns.

The district administrations have notified that the curfew will remain imposed in Tank and South Waziristan districts from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

The people have been requested to use alternate routes and cooperate with the security agencies as partial curfew has also been imposed in Dera Ismail Khan.

In South Waziristan, the curfew will cover Korr Qila, Khargai and Manzai road, while Dabara Bazaar will also be closed. The Korr Qila via Gomal, Wana highway will remain open.

Every kind of movement has been completely banned at Karri Wam and Jandola during the curfew period.

The administration has said that these steps being taken to ensure protection of life and property in the region. It has also requested commuters to cooperate with the administration security agencies during the curfew hours.

It is to be mentioned here that terrorists last month attacked a security post in Tank district of KP, foiled by the military troops.

Staff Report
Staff Report

