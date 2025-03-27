New Zealand Suffers Setback As Ahead Of ODI Series Against Pakistan

New Zealand has been dealt a major blow ahead of their ODI series against Pakistan, with captain Tom Latham sidelined due to injury.

In Latham’s absence, Michael Bracewell will take over as captain for the upcoming series. The team has also added Henry Nicholls to the squad as a replacement.

The series is scheduled to begin this week, and New Zealand is making last-minute adjustments to its lineup to address the leadership and batting gap left by Latham.

Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss in the T20 contest against the Kiwi’s.

The first ODI is scheduled to be played on Saturday, 29th March.