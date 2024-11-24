‘Final call meant a final call’: PTI adamant as govt goes extra mile to blunt ‘final call enthusiasm’

Significant security forces mobilised with deployment of 30,000 additional police officials, including FC and Rangers

Capital city virtually turned into a fortress with closure of all major entry and exit points and inter and intra-city roads, transport

Barrister Gohar insists a ‘final call’ meant a final call and only Imran could review the decision

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday refused to budge from its planned protest on November 24 as its Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that a “final call” meant a final call with the authorities implemented extensive security and transportation restrictions across major cities, turning the twin cities virtually into security fortresses.

Earlier in related development, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar only to inform him that the government will not grant permission for any sit-in or rally in Islamabad due to security concerns during an official visit from a high-ranking Belarusian delegation.

Naqvi’s call to Barrister Gohar comes as Pakistan prepares for an 80-member Belarusian delegation, led by President Alexander Lukashenko, to arrive in Islamabad from November 24 to 27.

The interior minister noted that the government is bound by Islamabad High Court guidelines, which restrict public gatherings that could pose risks during international visits.

Naqvi provided Gohar with a detailed schedule of the Belarusian delegation’s visit, explaining that, in light of the security measures, no rallies or gatherings would be authorised.

Gohar responded by saying he would consult with party leaders before finalising a response.

‘Final call means final call, only Khan can review it’

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan declared that a “final call” meant a final call and only Imran could review the decision.

“Khan sahib is Khan sahib. He is the boss. He doesn’t recommend. He orders, we follow,” he asserted while talking to a private TV channel.

He said Imran had given the call for the protest, he had given the instructions and thus it was his decision to review it.

Gohar said the PTI’s political committee discussed everything as per Imran’s instructions and it was not its option to review something that the PTI founder ordered and give a contrary direction.

Regarding his earlier talks with Naqvi and media coverage of the development, Gohar said they only made contact once and no commitment was made of when the PTI chairman would inform the interior minister about his final response.

Regarding possible consequences of contravention of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Thursday order, which had ruled the planned protest as unlawful, Gohar said the PTI was not heard in the case and said it was not the court’s final order but still a pending matter.

He said earlier today that “party consultation” would decide whether the PTI would go ahead with its planned protest tomorrow after Naqvi contacted him over the matter.

Earlier in the day, PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the party will “break through any barriers to reach their destination at D-Chowk, and that they will not return without achieving their objective.”

Akram stated, “The Constitution gives us the right to peaceful protest, and we will not surrender under any circumstances. On November 24, the entire nation will be on the streets,” Express News reported.

Meanwhile, the leadership of PTI has reiterated its stance of marching towards Islamabad tomorrow, with plans for a sit-in at D-Chowk, Islamabad, regardless of any obstacles.

In a meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, senior PTI leaders including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former President Arif Alvi, Shibli Faraz, Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, and others, decided to proceed with the protest.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its plan for the November 24 protest, which includes the booking of heavy machinery.

According to PTI Peshawar region president, Arbab Asim, there is no shortage of heavy machinery this time. “We will use private machinery to remove obstacles, and the responsibility for security will rest with the Youth Wing.”

Security measures enforced in the capital city Islamabad, all major entry and exit points sealed

On the other hand, security measures were enforced in the capital city Islamabad, with all major entry and exit points of the city sealed while all roads leading into the capital city were shut off, particularly those from the neighboring cities of Rawalpindi and other surrounding regions.

Container blockades have been set up along key thoroughfares like Iran Avenue and Margalla Road to prevent access to crucial parts of the city, including the Parliament House and the central business districts.

The Expressway, a major route connecting Islamabad with Rawalpindi, and Zero Point were also closed as authorities braced for the PTI protests.

In a move to prevent any public transport from becoming part of the demonstration, the local administration ordered a complete suspension of the metro bus service for the day. The Metro Bus service, which typically operates between various points in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including routes from the Secretariat to IJP Road, will remain completely closed.

Additionally, bus terminals within Islamabad have been shut down, and all intercity transport operations, including services to Rawalpindi, were suspended. This has severely impacted those relying on public transport to travel to and from the capital city.

In Lahore, similar security measures have been implemented with the local administration has shut down key motorways leading out of the city, including those connecting Lahore to Islamabad and other cities. Specifically, the motorway routes from Lahore to Islamabad and from Lahore to Multan have been blocked. This includes sections of the M-3 and M-4 motorways, along with the M-11, which links Lahore to Sialkot.

One of the major choke points, the Babu Sabu Interchange, was also sealed off using containers and barriers, and a heavy police force was stationed at the location to maintain control. This step was taken to prevent any large gatherings or attempts to march into the city as part of the planned protest.

Additionally, all bus terminals located along the blocked roads were also shut down, further complicating travel within the city and to other destinations.

The Lahore Ring Road, another key route connecting various parts of the city, was closed for traffic, intensifying the congestion in the city center. Commuters and businesses were left struggling as roads remained gridlocked for hours, with authorities urging people to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

In response to the potential scale of the PTI protests, the government has mobilised significant security forces and a total of 30,000 additional police officers have been dispatched from various provinces, including 19,000 from Punjab, 5,000 from Sindh, and 1,000 from Azad Kashmir. These reinforcements have been deployed to assist the local police in controlling crowds and ensuring law and order.

In addition to the police force, approximately 5,000 personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers have also been deployed to Islamabad. These paramilitary forces are expected to play a crucial role in managing any violent outbreaks or public disorder. The federal government has granted these forces powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act, allowing them to take direct action if necessary to ensure peace and stability in the capital.

Given the rising tensions, the federal government has issued a notification regarding the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in the capital. These forces will assist the local police in maintaining control and preventing any potential violence. The decision was made after the Islamabad Commissioner sent a formal request to the Ministry of Interior, outlining the need for additional security measures.

The presence of the Rangers and FC was a clear signal that the government is taking no chances regarding the PTI’s protest, especially after previous demonstrations that escalated into violent confrontations. The use of paramilitary forces is expected to help prevent any breakdown in law and order, ensuring the safety of both protesters and ordinary citizens.

The extensive security measures have led to considerable inconvenience for the general public. Commuters who rely on public transportation, including buses and the metro service, are particularly affected by the shutdowns. The blockade of key roads in Lahore and Islamabad has also severely hindered business activities, with many shops and businesses either closing early or remaining closed for the entire day.

Travelers from other cities, including Rawalpindi and Multan, have reported being stranded due to the closure of major motorways. This has led to a significant buildup of traffic on the remaining open roads, further exacerbating the already challenging situation.

PTI protest and sit-in will continue till release of Imran Khan: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that PTI has made all out preparations for protest and sit-in in Islamabad’s D Chowk.

Spokesperson to KP CM Faraz Mughal said that PTI convoys the across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reach D Chowk on Sunday.

Gandapur said that there will be no fix time for sit-in and protest and PTI workers will continue their protest till the release of Imran Khan.

The spokesperson of the Chief Minister said, “whatever obstacles the federal government put up, public will cross at all cost and reach Islamabad”.

He said, “this time, heavy machinery is being taken with each rally to remove the obstructions”.

“We will not use government missionaries, more than 50 private excavators and heavy missionaries are being taken along”, CM spokesman clarified.

KP Chief Minister also claimed that modern machinery had been procured to counter police shelling. He said arrangements have been made to divert air during tear gas shelling.

CM spokesman said along with the caravans, ambulance services have been obtained.

Gandapur said PTI protest is peaceful and will remain peaceful. He said like previous protest, this time federal government was making plan to open straight fire on PTI workers from the front.

KP Chief Minister said PTI workers are committed and they have vowed to take a bullet in the chest but will not back down.

Interior Minister, PTI Chairman discuss current situation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in light of Islamabad High Court’s order.

They held a detailed discussion about the current situation. Mohsin Naqvi informed Barrister Gohar about the post-Islamabad High Court order situation.

He said we are bound by the high court’s order and cannot permit any procession, sit-in or rally.

The Interior Minister also briefed Barrister Gohar about the engagements of the eighty member high-level delegation led by the President of Belarus from 24th to 27th November. He said Belarusian President will arrive in Pakistan on Monday and the delegation will remain in Islamabad until Wednesday.

Barrister Gohar said he will inform the Interior Minister about the final response after party consultation.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is set to visit Pakistan on November 25 to strengthen bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation in diverse fields between both countries. During the visit Pakistan-Belarus Trade Roadmap will be signed, source said.

During stay in Pakistan, President Lukashenko is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and military leadership.

Expanding collaboration in modern farming techniques and equipment, enhancing trade ties and boosting bilateral commerce, security and defence relationship will also come under discussion between both sides.

Pakistan has expressed keen interest in cooperation in the tractor manufacturing sector, highlighting Belarus’s expertise in agricultural machinery.

Several agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries, fostering collaboration across multiple sectors and paving the way for stronger economic and strategic ties, the source said.

Closure of mobile, internet services

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said on Saturday the government will consider suspending mobile and internet services only in areas where security threats are imminent.

The spokesperson said that mobile and internet service in rest of the country will remain unaffected.

A report suggested earlier that the federal government has decided to shut down the mobile and internet services in the country as jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to march on Islamabad on November 24.

The report quoted sources as saying that a decision has been made to shut down the mobile and internet services at midnight on Saturday. The Interior Ministry will issue orders to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTI) soon.