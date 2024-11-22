ATC remands PTI founder in police custody for five-day in New Town Police case

Court also rejects PTI lawyer’s plea to discharge his client from the case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan into police custody for five-day in a New Town police station case.

The PTI founder was arrested in New Town police station case, last night after Khan secured bail in the new Toshakhana case. He was produced before the ATC Judge in Adiala Jail, with a request for his physical remand.

The prosecution team sought 15-day physical remand of the former prime minister, but the ATC judge granted five-day physical remand to the police and ordered them to continue the investigation inside the jail.

The court also rejected the PTI lawyer, Salman Safdar’s plea to discharge his client from the case.

On Wednesday, PTI founder Imran Khan secured bail in Toshakhana-II case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced the verdict and ordered the release of former prime minister Imran Khan after his bail was approved against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

On November 14, PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case were rejected.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister and his wife.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

Court reserves decision in KP House raid case

Meanwhile, a court reserved verdict over a petition seeking proceedings against IG Police Islamabad and others over a raid in KP House in capital city.

Islamabad’s District and Sessions Court will announce its decision on November 23.

The lawyers presented their arguments over the police report on the incident submitted in court.

“Our case has been crystal clear, prosecution should not complicate things,” the counsel of the petitioner said.

Director Law said that different things have been mixed here. “There were warrants in Sangjani case, it is part of the process”.

“They have taken different stance in each court and said that terrorists were hiding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. If there were terrorists they would have been produced in a court”, Shah Faisal advocate said.

“An application was given in concerned police station, but it was not received,” lawyer added.