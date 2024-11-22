Govt plans partial internet, mobile suspensions in Islamabad, KP, and Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to implement a partial suspension of internet and mobile services in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab as a precautionary measure ahead of the PTI protest scheduled for November 24, reported Express News on Thursday.

PTI has called for a nationwide demonstration in Islamabad, with workers and leaders expected to join from across the country. The government has already begun enforcing strict measures to control the situation.

In an effort to prevent PTI’s protest, containers have been deployed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and Section 144 has been imposed in the twin cities. Heavy security forces have been deployed, and local authorities are preparing to take further action to stop PTI from organizing a power show.

Sources suggest that internet and mobile phone services might be partially suspended as early as November 23, in certain districts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

Separately, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has activated a firewall that will slow down internet services and restrict access to social media content, including videos and audios.

However, the PTA clarified that no official orders have been issued regarding a nationwide internet shutdown. The situation remains fluid, and authorities may suspend services at specific locations depending on developments.

The PTI leadership has firmly stated that their protest will continue until their demands are addressed. Meanwhile, there are reports of backdoor negotiations between PTI and the government to prevent the protest from escalating further.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has warned of strict action, stating that the government will handle protesters as it would terrorists. She emphasized that the state has all necessary resources to manage the situation, regardless of PTI’s strategies.

Ahead of PTI’s November 24 protest, Rawalpindi has imposed Section 144, deployed 4,500 police, and blocked key roads with containers. Over 47 locations will be sealed, including areas near Adiala Jail, to prevent disruptions. Security will remain heightened until November 26.