PM, Naqvi discuss national security, Afghans repatriation plan

Interior Minister brief PM Shehbaz progress on return of undocumented foreigners, Afghan Citizen Card holders

Premier expresses satisfaction over the peaceful environment during Eid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of national security and the ongoing repatriation of Afghan nationals.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Naqvi briefed the premier on security measures put in place during Eidul Fitr holidays and progress on the return of undocumented foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the peaceful environment during Eid, praising the efforts of law enforcement agencies.

The meeting also included a review of matters related to the Ministry of Interior, with a focus on enforcement actions post-deadline for Afghan repatriation.

As of the previous deadline, 886,242 Afghans had returned home. Officials confirmed that legal action will now be initiated against those who remain in violation of the policy.

Meanwhile, the federal government has postponed a deadline for the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Afghans due to Eidul Fitr holidays.

The government had initially set a deadline for March 31 for Afghans holding specific documentation to leave the country, intensifying efforts to repatriate Afghan nationals.

However, the government has now extended the deadline until the beginning of next week due to the holiday period, according to an official.

According to the United Nations, 800,000 Afghans holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) – issued by Pakistani authorities, will be subject to deportation once the new deadline expires.