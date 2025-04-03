NATIONAL

PM, Naqvi discuss national security, Afghans repatriation plan

By Staff Report
  • Interior Minister brief PM Shehbaz progress on return of undocumented foreigners, Afghan Citizen Card holders
  • Premier expresses satisfaction over the peaceful environment during Eid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of national security and the ongoing repatriation of Afghan nationals.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Naqvi briefed the premier on security measures put in place during Eidul Fitr holidays and progress on the return of undocumented foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the peaceful environment during Eid, praising the efforts of law enforcement agencies.

The meeting also included a review of matters related to the Ministry of Interior, with a focus on enforcement actions post-deadline for Afghan repatriation.

As of the previous deadline, 886,242 Afghans had returned home. Officials confirmed that legal action will now be initiated against those who remain in violation of the policy.

Meanwhile, the federal government has postponed a deadline for the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Afghans due to Eidul Fitr holidays.

The government had initially set a deadline for March 31 for Afghans holding specific documentation to leave the country, intensifying efforts to repatriate Afghan nationals.

However, the government has now extended the deadline until the beginning of next week due to the holiday period, according to an official.

According to the United Nations, 800,000 Afghans holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) – issued by Pakistani authorities, will be subject to deportation once the new deadline expires.

Previous article
Infighting in PTI intensifies as incarcerated founder directs KP Assembly Speaker to step down
Next article
PM pledges full support for Balochistan’s development
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Hay, Sears power New Zealand to beat Pakistan for ODI series...

HAMILTON, New Zealand: Mitch Hay’s rollicking 99 not out backed by bowler Sears steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday,...

HRW expresses ‘regret’ on EU’ refusal to enforce ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Gaza City residents fearful as food and water run out

Arrest of Netanyahu’s close aides over ‘Qatargate’ flares up political tension in Israel

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.