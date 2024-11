LAHORE: Commander of Anti-Narcotics Punjab, Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhary, met the delegation led by Khawaja Attaur Rehman and Khawaja Habibur Rehman, president of Khanewal Chamber of Commerce in Lahore.

The delegation included Khawaja Ziaur Rehman, Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Khwaja Fazal, Tariq Azim. The delegation was briefed by the Commander ANF Punjab regarding the measures taken by ANF regarding drug prevention.