Victoria Beckham Channels Modern Bride Elegance At NYC Launch Of Her New Collection

The 50-year-old icon dazzled guests in her impeccably styled outfit, complemented by patent pointed-toe heels and a matching burgundy clutch. Her ensemble was perfected with delicate silver diamond jewelry and a hairstyle of loose waves, while her makeup featured a natural, glowing finish with a nude lip.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared moments from the celebratory evening, expressing gratitude: “So happy to be back in New York to celebrate the launch of my third capsule with @mytheresa.com! Thank you to everyone who made it such a special night xx”. She also posted heartwarming photos with her family, including husband David Beckham and their son Romeo, noting, “Thank you to my wonderful family and friends for being there to support me last night. It always means the world to me!”

The guest list boasted several high-profile names, including Helena Christensen, Nina Dobrev, and Justin Theroux, who enjoyed an exquisite menu featuring caviar-topped 24K Golden Durenkai chicken nuggets paired with champagne.

Victoria’s collaboration with Mytheresa, a relationship spanning nearly a decade, continues to thrive, with the latest collection drawing inspiration from 1980s opulence. This capsule features an array of partywear, particularly noting dresses with sophisticated draped cuts and backless designs.

This event comes shortly after Victoria’s trip to New York last month for the launch of her new fragrance, My Reverie, accompanied by David and their daughter Harper. The Beckham family balanced business with pleasure, sampling local delicacies like New York’s famous pizza, showcasing Victoria’s commitment to both her career and family.