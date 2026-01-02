Pakistan secures spot in U19 tri-series final with dominant win over Afghanistan

Pakistan U19 secured their place in the final of the U19 tri-series with a commanding 133-run victory over Afghanistan on Friday. The win, powered by Sameer Minhas’s steady half-century and Umar Zaib’s impressive five-wicket haul, propelled Pakistan into the final alongside hosts Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan, with just one point from their matches, were eliminated from the tournament following the defeat.

Choosing to bat first in the crucial match, Pakistan posted a total of 238/9 in their 50 overs on a challenging pitch. Minhas was the top scorer with a 49-ball 56, which included six fours and a six. Ali Hasan Baloch and Usman Khan also contributed with scores of 39 and 43, respectively.

Afghanistan’s bowling attack saw Zaitullah Shaheen and Salam Khan claim two wickets each, while Wahidullah Zadran, Nooristani Omarzai, Khatir Stanikzai, and Uzairullah Niazai each picked up one wicket.

Set a target of 239, Afghanistan’s batting was dismantled by Umar Zaib, who produced outstanding figures of 5/31 in 7.2 overs. Afghanistan was all out for 105 in 30.2 overs. Captain Mahboob Khan top-scored for Afghanistan with 29 runs off 56 balls, while Faisal Shinozada, Khalid Ahmadzai, and Khatir Stanikzai managed to reach double figures.

Zaib’s brilliant bowling performance was supported by Ahmed Hussain and Momin Qamar, who each took two wickets.

Pakistan’s next match is against Zimbabwe in their final league-stage fixture at the Old Hararians on Sunday, before the teams meet again in the final on January 6.