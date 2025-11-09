Thick smog continues to engulf Punjab as Lahore battles toxic air

LAHORE: The smog crisis in Punjab remains unresolved, with air quality in Lahore still at hazardous levels. The “City of Gardens” is once again covered in a dense haze, as air quality indices across several areas have reached alarming figures.
Recent data shows Lahore’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 275, firmly in the “hazardous” category. Certain neighborhoods have recorded even worse levels, including Ravi Road (302), Lower Mall (515), Iqbal Town (517), Sanda Road (497), FC College (466), and Saddar Cantt (437). Other major cities in Punjab, such as Faisalabad and Multan, are also facing severe pollution, with AQI readings of 410 and 367, respectively.
Environmental experts are warning that the persistent rise in pollution levels is a serious health threat. They are urging citizens to limit travel, wear protective masks when outdoors, and avoid physical activities, especially in the early morning hours when pollution is at its peak.
In response to the crisis, a large-scale anti-smog operation is underway across Punjab. The Transport and Mass Transit Department is working around the clock to target vehicles emitting excessive smoke. A recent departmental report revealed that from November 1 to 8, officials inspected 4,184 vehicles in Lahore. These inspections led to 877 challans and 288 vehicles being impounded for lacking fitness certificates or for emitting excessive smoke. Furthermore, 671 goods transport vehicles were fined for overloading, accumulating Rs 8 million in penalties. As part of the ongoing anti-smog campaign, authorities have also registered 255 FIRs and arrested 208 drivers for repeated violations.
This article highlights a very serious issue, the thick smog and toxic air in Lahore and across Punjab. The coverage was detailed and really helped convey the health and environmental risks involved.
It’s a timely reminder of the urgent need for measures to improve air quality and protect public health.
An eye-opening read! The ongoing air quality crisis in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, is alarming. Addressing the root causes of toxic smog is crucial for the health and safety of residents. Hopefully, effective measures are implemented soon to tackle this issue.
