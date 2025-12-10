Punjab IGP assures TMAC of swift resolution to transporters’ issues

Dr Anwar pledges to address vehicle stands, route permits, toll taxes, and fitness certificates issues

Focal person appointed to tackle complaints, harassment, and corruption with follow-up meetings planned

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday assured the Transporters’ Muttahida Action Committee (TMAC) that key issues affecting transporters, including vehicle stands, route permits, toll taxes, and fitness certificates, will be resolved in close coordination with the Transport Department and other relevant authorities.

He also pledged the prompt registration of FIRs related to abductions of freight vehicles and theft of goods.

The IGP held a meeting with TMAC Chairman Asmat Ullah Niazi at the Central Police Office in Lahore. DIG Traffic Punjab Muhammad Waqas Nazir, along with senior police officers, was also present. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on enforcement of traffic laws, challenges faced by transporters, and recent developments in the transport sector.

Dr Anwar assured that no legal action, challan, or FIR would be registered against drivers or transporters who possess complete documentation and comply with existing regulations.

Regarding issues on the Motorway, the IGP informed that Chairman Asmat Ullah Niazi will meet with the IG Motorways on Thursday to discuss resolution measures. A follow-up meeting between the Chairman and IG Punjab is scheduled for Friday to review progress on the decisions made.

To ensure the facilitation of transporters and speedy resolution of complaints, the Punjab Police has appointed a focal person who will take immediate action on any grievances related to unjust challans, harassment, or corruption. The IGP further assured that the Traffic Police will extend full cooperation to the transport industry, providing maximum support and assistance in resolving their issues.