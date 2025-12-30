Actress Meharbano announces divorce

KARACHI: Pakistani television actress Meharbano has confirmed that she is no longer married, bringing clarity to months of speculation surrounding her personal life.

The confirmation came during a question-and-answer session on Instagram when a follower asked whether she was still married. The actress responded in the negative, effectively confirming her divorce from her husband, Shahrukh Ali Kazmi.

Meharbano married Kazmi in October 2022 in a high-profile wedding that gained significant attention on social media. The celebrations, attended by close friends and family, along with her engagement events, went viral at the time and were widely shared online.

Prior to her public confirmation, fans had already begun speculating about trouble in the marriage after Meharbano removed photos with her husband from her Instagram account and unfollowed him. Kazmi also deleted their pictures and no longer follows her on the platform, further fueling rumours.

Following the confirmation, reactions on social media have been mixed. While many users expressed support, others placed blame on the actress, with some linking the separation to her public image, dance videos and fashion choices. The comments have sparked debate online about privacy, personal freedom and the scrutiny faced by public figures.

Meharbano, known for her performances in several popular television dramas, has not shared further details about the reasons behind the divorce and has chosen to keep the matter private.