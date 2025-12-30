Entertainment

Actress Meharbano announces divorce

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistani television actress Meharbano has confirmed that she is no longer married, bringing clarity to months of speculation surrounding her personal life.

The confirmation came during a question-and-answer session on Instagram when a follower asked whether she was still married. The actress responded in the negative, effectively confirming her divorce from her husband, Shahrukh Ali Kazmi.

Meharbano married Kazmi in October 2022 in a high-profile wedding that gained significant attention on social media. The celebrations, attended by close friends and family, along with her engagement events, went viral at the time and were widely shared online.

Prior to her public confirmation, fans had already begun speculating about trouble in the marriage after Meharbano removed photos with her husband from her Instagram account and unfollowed him. Kazmi also deleted their pictures and no longer follows her on the platform, further fueling rumours.

Following the confirmation, reactions on social media have been mixed. While many users expressed support, others placed blame on the actress, with some linking the separation to her public image, dance videos and fashion choices. The comments have sparked debate online about privacy, personal freedom and the scrutiny faced by public figures.

Meharbano, known for her performances in several popular television dramas, has not shared further details about the reasons behind the divorce and has chosen to keep the matter private.

Previous article
PM, President condemn reported targeting of Russian President’s residence as ‘heinous act’
Next article
FIR filed after alleged assault and robbery of Rajab Butt at Karachi court
News Desk
News Desk

29 COMMENTS

  2. Hey very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I am happy to find so many useful info here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  3. Thanks , I’ve just been looking for information approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the best I have found out so far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the supply?

  4. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

  9. Howdy this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

  10. Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal website.

  11. Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your website in internet explorer, might check this… IE still is the market chief and a big section of folks will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.

  12. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.

  14. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

  17. I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂

  21. The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

  22. What i don’t understood is in reality how you are now not actually much more well-appreciated than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably in the case of this matter, produced me in my opinion imagine it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men are not involved except it¦s something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!

  24. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  26. This is the fitting blog for anyone who desires to find out about this topic. You notice a lot its nearly onerous to argue with you (not that I actually would need…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just nice!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Iran in the eye of the storm

Iran is in the grip of the worst unrest it has seen in years. Though this is not a new phenomenon, as the Islamic...

Deception, Doctrine and Drones

Creation of more provinces

Tripartite defence agreement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.