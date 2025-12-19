LAHORE

Lahore university student dies after fall from campus building, video goes viral

By News Desk

LAHORE: A student at the University of Lahore lost his life on Friday after falling from the fourth floor of a campus building in an incident authorities are probing as a possible suicide.

The victim was identified as Awais Sultan, who sustained severe injuries after the fall under circumstances that remain unclear. Rescue teams reached the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident sparked panic among students and staff on campus. Police have initiated an investigation to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

The University of Lahore has not issued an official statement so far.

According to information circulating on social media, Awais Sultan was enrolled in the fifth semester of the Department of Pharmacy. A video shared online shows security personnel and university staff gathered near the site of the incident.

Viewer discretion is advised, as the footage may be distressing.

In a separate incident last month, a tragedy unfolded at Manora Himalaya Beach in Karachi, where five students from Dow Medical University were swept into the sea during a picnic.

Police said three students, identified as Sharib, Ashhad Abbas, and Ahmed, lost their lives and their bodies were recovered. Two others were rescued in critical condition and shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment and legal formalities. 

Warning: The following video contains disturbing content – viewer discretion advised

  5. UOL is known for ragging and bullying by the senior students and I have faced it too in my short time there. The management instead of punishing them instead deducted by fee because of refund I asked. In comparison FCCU is much much better than UOL. UOL and lots of other institutions would sell their soul for money. Sad but it is true.

