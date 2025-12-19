Lahore university student dies after fall from campus building, video goes viral

LAHORE: A student at the University of Lahore lost his life on Friday after falling from the fourth floor of a campus building in an incident authorities are probing as a possible suicide.

The victim was identified as Awais Sultan, who sustained severe injuries after the fall under circumstances that remain unclear. Rescue teams reached the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident sparked panic among students and staff on campus. Police have initiated an investigation to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

The University of Lahore has not issued an official statement so far.

According to information circulating on social media, Awais Sultan was enrolled in the fifth semester of the Department of Pharmacy. A video shared online shows security personnel and university staff gathered near the site of the incident.

Viewer discretion is advised, as the footage may be distressing.

