Lahore university student dies after fall from campus building, video goes viral

LAHORE: A student at the University of Lahore lost his life on Friday after falling from the fourth floor of a campus building in an incident authorities are probing as a possible suicide.
The victim was identified as Awais Sultan, who sustained severe injuries after the fall under circumstances that remain unclear. Rescue teams reached the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The incident sparked panic among students and staff on campus. Police have initiated an investigation to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional.
The University of Lahore has not issued an official statement so far.
According to information circulating on social media, Awais Sultan was enrolled in the fifth semester of the Department of Pharmacy. A video shared online shows security personnel and university staff gathered near the site of the incident.
Viewer discretion is advised, as the footage may be distressing.
In a separate incident last month, a tragedy unfolded at Manora Himalaya Beach in Karachi, where five students from Dow Medical University were swept into the sea during a picnic.
Police said three students, identified as Sharib, Ashhad Abbas, and Ahmed, lost their lives and their bodies were recovered. Two others were rescued in critical condition and shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment and legal formalities.
Warning: The following video contains disturbing content – viewer discretion advised
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such magnificent information being shared freely out there.
Terrific paintings! This is the type of information that are supposed to be shared across the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thank you =)
I am very impressed by the depth of the analysis and the professional delivery here,
A seamless and highly informative reading experience that provides great solutions
UOL is known for ragging and bullying by the senior students and I have faced it too in my short time there. The management instead of punishing them instead deducted by fee because of refund I asked. In comparison FCCU is much much better than UOL. UOL and lots of other institutions would sell their soul for money. Sad but it is true.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be actually something which I think I’d never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very wide for me. I am looking forward in your subsequent submit, I will try to get the hold of it!
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is actually irritating. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
I consider something truly special in this website .
Very interesting topic, appreciate it for posting. “Welcome to President Bush, Mrs. Bush, and my fellow astronauts.” by Dan Quayle.