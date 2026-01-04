Venezuela’s VP assumes power after Maduro arrest by US forces

PARIS: Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has assumed temporary control of the country following the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro by US forces.

In a nationally televised address, Rodríguez declared that Venezuela will not become a colony of any foreign power.

The move follows a late-night directive from Venezuela’s Supreme Court, which instructed Vice President Rodríguez to take over all duties and powers associated with the presidential office in a caretaker capacity.

Addressing the nation, Rodríguez affirmed that the government is prepared to defend the country and protect its natural resources. She urged citizens to maintain patience and unity in safeguarding the nation.

Meanwhile, details of criminal charges against President Maduro and his wife have been released by US authorities. US Attorney General Pamela Bandy stated that Maduro faces narcotics and terrorism-related charges, alleging that weapons were intended for use against the United States.

Both Maduro and his wife have now been indicted in New York and will have to face American courts. A $50 million reward had been announced for Maduro’s capture.

International media reported that US forces dragged Maduro and his wife from their residence. President Donald Trump, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials, monitored the operation live. The special Delta Force unit carried out the arrest, with FBI agents also participating.

The captured president and his wife were transported to New York, where they will face trial on charges related to narcotics and terrorism.