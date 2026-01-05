Sindh CM hails ZAB’s vision at AIOU convocation, urges graduates to serve society

CM Shah terms AIOU a beacon of knowledge transcending barriers of time, distance, and circumstance

Recalls Benazir Bhutto’s AIOU enrollment as example of lifelong learning, urges graduates to use education for social justice and national progress

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday paid glowing tribute to Pakistan People’s Party founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, hailing his vision in establishing the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as an institution that transcends barriers of time, distance, and circumstance and illuminates the path of knowledge for the common man to transform society.

He charged the new university graduates with a profound responsibility, urging them to wield their knowledge as a force for social justice and national progress rather than merely for personal enrichment.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 2025 Convocation of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sindh Chapter, held at the Bahria Auditorium, Karsaz, Shah reaffirmed that education is the singular route to achieving a balanced society and a robust state.

He described the ceremony not just as a distribution of degrees but as the culmination of a long intellectual journey defined by patience, hard work, and hope. Shah shared a historical anecdote, noting that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had enrolled in a short-term AIOU course during her first tenure as prime minister, illustrating that true leadership embodies a commitment to lifelong learning.

Congratulating the degree recipients, he said their qualifications were receipts of success and a testament to their internal fortitude and sacrifices. He implored the students to see their education as a duty to advance tolerance and human dignity.

“You must use your knowledge for the intellectual growth of society,” he said, asserting that the Sindh government views education as a guarantee for the nation’s future and not simply an administrative matter.

Shah acknowledged the pivotal role of parents, recognising that their children’s accomplishments were rooted in their silent sacrifices and financial forbearance.

He also commended the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, and the academic staff for their dedication to keeping the lamp of knowledge burning and ensuring education reaches every seeker despite numerous challenges.

Shah said that his administration was taking serious steps to expand opportunities for distance learning. He counselled the graduates to make honesty, humanity, and national service their hallmark in their professional careers.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of gold medals and degrees to successful candidates from across the province.