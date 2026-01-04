Bangladesh announces refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially announced that its national team will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, citing concerns about the safety and overall circumstances in the country. This decision follows growing tensions between Bangladesh and India, with the BCB expressing deep concern over the security of the Bangladeshi team.

The move gained traction after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise amid rising tensions. The BCB stated that the decision to withdraw from India was made after thoroughly reviewing the situation, taking into account recent developments.

In the statement, the BCB expressed its concern for the safety of the players and other stakeholders, stressing the importance of ensuring their security. As a result, they have formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate all of Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches to a neutral venue, with Sri Lanka being the preferred location.

Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Adviser, Asif Nazrul, commented on the situation, highlighting the impact of India’s cricket board’s policies on the safety of Bangladeshi players. He pointed out that with a Bangladeshi cricketer unable to play in India due to issues with his contract, the entire team could not feel secure attending the tournament in India.

The BCB has emphasized that the dignity and security of the players are the board’s top priorities. BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul stated that the decision would be made with careful consideration of these factors.

This decision follows broader political tensions between the two countries, which escalated after the overthrow of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, and strained relations have further developed in the wake of this political shift.

As the T20 World Cup begins in February 2026, Bangladesh’s matches are initially scheduled to take place in India. Pakistan, in contrast, is set to play all of its matches in Sri Lanka as part of a broader deal to ensure neutral venues for both India and Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments.

The BCB’s stance on the security and safety of their cricketers has been reinforced by the recent release of Mustafizur Rahman, which highlighted the tense relations between the nations. Despite the political backdrop, both cricketing authorities have continued to discuss ways to address these growing concerns ahead of the tournament.

The final decision regarding the venue change for Bangladesh’s World Cup matches is expected to be decided by the ICC soon.