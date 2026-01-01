Pakistani celebrities welcome 2026 with reflections and optimism

As 2026 dawned with celebrations across the country, Pakistani celebrities shared their heartfelt reflections, milestones, and messages of hope with their fans. The stars from the worlds of drama, film, and music took a moment to reflect on the year gone by and welcome the new one with open arms.

Superstar Mahira Khan posted a video featuring highlights from her year, including moments from shoots, promotions, fan meetups, and beach outings. In her caption, she shared a thoughtful message about the challenges and transformation of 2025. She reflected on the lessons learned, including how success can be heavy and strength doesn’t always equate to wellness. Her message emphasized personal growth, newfound patience, and self-kindness as she expressed gratitude for moving forward with honesty.

Urwa Hoccane, in a more personal post, shared pictures with her loved ones, including husband Farhan Saeed, sister Mawra, and Mawra’s husband Ameer Gilani. Her caption expressed happiness as she stepped into 2026 surrounded by her loved ones, saying, “Walking into 2026 with the love of my life and my favourite people! Couldn’t have asked for a better new year eve! #HappyNewYear ya’ll!”

Ayeza Khan shared a simple yet meaningful selfie with her husband, Danish Taimoor, along with a prayer for strength in their love and bond.

Hania Aamir posted her New Year message a few days early, but it was a heartwarming reflection of the fun moments, day trips, and a special Hajj journey she had in 2025. Her caption, “the white rabbit caught me this year,” was a playful reference to the passing year.

Singer Asim Azhar shared his excitement over his first #1 song, reflecting on 2025 as a year of viral success and global recognition. He spoke of a rewarding journey filled with personal growth and gratitude to God and loved ones. He encouraged trusting the process as he looked forward to 2026 with optimism.

Sonya Hussyn’s message reflected on 2025 as a year of growth, shaped by challenges and lessons. She expressed gratitude for her supporters and career milestones, looking ahead to 2026 with strength, clarity, and renewed purpose.

Ramsha Khan summed up her year as emotional yet uplifting, highlighting her growth, self-discovery, and transformation. Her post was filled with optimism as she looked forward to a new chapter in the coming year.

Actor Haris Waheed shared a message focusing on self-love and empowerment, emphasizing the importance of self-respect, avoiding unnecessary conflict, and moving forward with purpose and confidence. His words were a reminder that growth often comes through rediscovery and self-truth.

Mawra Hoccane, on the other hand, shared pictures from a friend’s mayon celebration. Her caption, however, reflected deeply on 2025 as a love-filled year, marked by both personal and professional milestones, including her own wedding. Filled with gratitude, she warmly welcomed 2026 with excitement and hope.