FG/Din, PB and BN Polo register wins on day four of 6th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2025

LAHORE: The sixth Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2025, sponsored by Master Paints and organized in memory of the late Sufi Haris, continued in full swing at the Jinnah Polo Fields, where three exciting matches were played on the fourth day of the tournament. Teams FG/Din, PB Polo and BN Polo emerged victorious in their respective encounters.

In the opening match of the day, FG/Din defeated Rijas/Sheikhoo by 8–5. Raja Mikayial Sami led the charge for FG/Din with an impressive five-goal haul, while Saqib Khan Khakwani added two goals and Sheikh Muhammad Farhad scored one. For Rijas/Sheikhoo, Mohib Faisal Shehzad and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi netted two goals each, while Raja Samiullah contributed one.

The second match produced a thrilling contest, as PB Polo edged past Team Balochistan by a narrow margin of 7.5–7 goals. Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Bilal Haye scored three goals each for PB Polo, while Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas added one. Team Balochistan fought bravely, with Marcos Rivarola scoring four goals and Omar Asjad Malhi contributing three.

In the final match of the day, BN Polo outclassed Master Paints in a dramatic sudden-death encounter, winning 8–7 in the fifth chukker. Hamza Mawaz Khan starred for BN Polo with superb six goals, while Ibrahim Khalil thrashed in two goals. For Master Paints, Amirreza Behboudi fired in five fabulous goals, while Chaudhry Fatah and Muhammad Ali Malik scored one goal each.

A large number of spectators and families were present at the venue to witness the high-quality polo action. Club Secretary Major (R) Adil Sultan Rao, along with Master Paints Director Sufi Muhammad Aamir, Sufi Haroon bin Haris and other notable guests, were also in attendance.